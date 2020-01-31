|
Rosie Hernandez Gonzalez
El Paso - Rosie Hernandez Gonzalez
May 23, 1955 - January 27, 2020
She was 64 years of age.
Resident of El Paso, TX
Heaven has gained an Angel. Our Mom celebrated everyday of her life in music, dance, art, and most of all, unconditional love. As an avid karaoke singer, beautiful belly dancer, and dedicated educator, our Mom now smiles down on us through song and joy. As an educator, it brought her so much happiness to see her students succeed. They were her extended family, and it was her purpose to impart knowledge and compassion. She was the brightest spirit on earth, and now shines as the brightest star in the sky. "We love you forever, we like you for always, forever and ever, our Mommy you'll be!"
Beautiful daughter of Francisca Nunez and Narciso Hernandez.
She is survived by a large and loving family: her five children Sean, Misty, Tiffany, Brandy, and Yvette; her ten grandbabies Keith, Jianna, Olivia, Dorian, Jubilee, Charlotte, Scarlet, Jack, Ian, and Thaddeus; her five sisters Flavia, Catalina, Rachel, Jesse, and Mary; her six brothers Narciso (Chicho), Juan, Jesus (Chuy), Roberto, Javier, and Raul; and her husband, Hector.
Visitation
February 2, 2020
Martin Funeral Home West
1-9pm
Rosary
February 2, 2020
7pm
Church Memorial Service
February 3, 2020
Our Lady of Refuge
La Union, NM
All are welcome. Our Mom requested that
everyone wear Red & White.
Pallbearers
Sean Luc, Lee, Andy, Marc, Steven, Louis,
Fernando
Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020