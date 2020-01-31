Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
Rosie Hernandez Gonzalez


1955 - 2020
Rosie Hernandez Gonzalez Obituary
Rosie Hernandez Gonzalez

El Paso - Rosie Hernandez Gonzalez

May 23, 1955 - January 27, 2020

She was 64 years of age.

Resident of El Paso, TX

Heaven has gained an Angel. Our Mom celebrated everyday of her life in music, dance, art, and most of all, unconditional love. As an avid karaoke singer, beautiful belly dancer, and dedicated educator, our Mom now smiles down on us through song and joy. As an educator, it brought her so much happiness to see her students succeed. They were her extended family, and it was her purpose to impart knowledge and compassion. She was the brightest spirit on earth, and now shines as the brightest star in the sky. "We love you forever, we like you for always, forever and ever, our Mommy you'll be!"

Beautiful daughter of Francisca Nunez and Narciso Hernandez.

She is survived by a large and loving family: her five children Sean, Misty, Tiffany, Brandy, and Yvette; her ten grandbabies Keith, Jianna, Olivia, Dorian, Jubilee, Charlotte, Scarlet, Jack, Ian, and Thaddeus; her five sisters Flavia, Catalina, Rachel, Jesse, and Mary; her six brothers Narciso (Chicho), Juan, Jesus (Chuy), Roberto, Javier, and Raul; and her husband, Hector.

Visitation

February 2, 2020

Martin Funeral Home West

1-9pm

Rosary

February 2, 2020

7pm

Church Memorial Service

February 3, 2020

Our Lady of Refuge

La Union, NM

All are welcome. Our Mom requested that

everyone wear Red & White.

Pallbearers

Sean Luc, Lee, Andy, Marc, Steven, Louis,

Fernando

Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
