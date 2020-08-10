1/1
Rosita Trujillo Webster
Rosita Trujillo Webster

El Paso - Rosita Trujillo Webster "Rose", left to go home with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020. Rose was a graduate of Ysleta High School and served the banking and insurance industry until her retirement in 2015. Rose made her mark by being a devout servant to the Lord and for extending friendship to all who knew her. She served others well, took time to know people, and honored everyone with a listening ear. Rose had a beautiful heart. She was always happy and carefree because she knew how to tackle the problems of life. Not only did she overcome life's obstacles, she inspired others to be positive in life. She is preceded in death by her parents Eduardo and Concepcion Trujillo and brothers Eddie and Ernesto "Lito" Trujillo. She is survived by her son Frank Webster III (Yolanda), Sisters: Margaret Hall, Romanita Garcia (Joe), Conchita Hernandez (Alfredo), Rebecca Castillo (Joe); Brothers: Mike Trujillo (Carmen), and Carlos Trujillo (Amparo). She leaves her love to her 3 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers: Mike Trujillo Jr., Eddie Trujillo, Eli Trujillo, Andy Ramos, Guy Hall, Joseph Castillo, Joe Castillo. Honorary Pallbearer is Carlos H. Trujillo. The family extends sincere gratitude to all her friends and acquaintances who checked on her daily and kept her in prayer. We all have gained a Guardian Angel. Visitation: Sunset Funeral Home Americas - Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. with Rosary at 10:00 A.M. Graveside service at Socorro Cemetery will follow at 1:30 P.M. ** Due to Covid-19, visitation is limited to family. If you wish to watch the Rosary via live stream you may go to Sunset Funeral Home Facebook Page, direct link being facebook.com/sunsetfuneralhome/. The celebration of life for Rose will be announced at a later date. Services Entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
