Phoenix - IN MEMORY OF ROWENA MAHLE
Mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, wife and friend Rowena Mahle passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019 surrounded by loved ones in Phoenix, Arizona after a long battle with dementia. She was 98.
Ima Rowena Hughes Wise Mahle was born on October 22, 1920 to John and Stella Harnice Hughes in Marion, Kentucky. She was a humble, strong woman, small in stature, huge in heart. A member of the Greatest Generation, Rowena was fearless in approaching life's many challenges. She worked in a defense plant during World War II. While raising their young daughter, Janis, she worked tirelessly with her husband C. W. Wise in their grocery store in Cairo, Ill. They moved to Los Angeles CA, Monroe NC, and Mojave CA where she held jobs in Ralph's Supermarket, Woolworth's, a bakery, and restaurants. Waiting tables was not her forte, but something she did without complaint.
In 1952 Rowena moved to Fabens, TX to raise Janis alone. She worked for Valley Independent newspaper and print shop until 1971 when she married Ernest Mahle. Janis became best friends with Ernest's daughter, Helen, who passed away suddenly at a young age.
Rowena was no stranger to adapting to life's ups and downs. As a ranch wife, all her strengths and fortitude came into gear. She learned to cook for a bunch of cowboys, the number of which changed often. Cakes and pecan pies were her specialties, with a full pot of beans on the stove every day. She worked tirelessly at Ernest's side feeding cattle, hauling water, and keeping their business running. A photography buff, she took pictures of daily ranch life. An avid letter and card writer, she sent clippings, cards, greetings, cartoons and photos to friends and family alike. Rowena loved to dance to every Brooks and Dunn tune.
After Ernest's death in 2003, Rowena moved to Wickenburg, AZ to live with Janis, Jim, and their large extended family. Once again she adapted to a new lifestyle, making friends in Arizona while maintaining strong bonds in Kentucky and Texas. She enjoyed traveling in their RV until her health began to fail.
Rowena was a rare treasure. She laughed heartily, loved deeply, and cherished family and friends. She was loyal and honest. Her smile was infectious; her hospitality gracious. She was generous in every aspect of her life. Called, "The end of an era," by one good friend, she will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Rowena was predeceased by her parents John and Stella Hughes, brothers Ken and Bill, husband Ernest Mahle, and step-daughter Helen Mahle. Left to cherish her memory are Janis and husband of 56 years Jim Stevens; grand children James Stevens and wife Jean, Jason Stevens and wife Kerry, Jana Dawn Garrett and husband Steve; great grand children Joshua, Ryan and wife Jamie, Jocelyn and husband Paris, Zachary and girlfriend Savannah, Jordan and husband Christian; great-great grand children Rowen, Autumn, Aiden, Atlas, Alistair, Lincoln, Quinn, Grainger and Gus; and her beloved Yorkie, Scarlett, whom she adored.
Services have been held. A memorial website has been set up in honor of Rowena Mahle. If you would like to send thoughts or condolences you may do so at rowena-mahle.forevermissed.com.
Credit: Thanks to Jean Stinnett for her contribution to the writing of this obituary.
Published in El Paso Times from Sept. 1 to Sept. 18, 2019