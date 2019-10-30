|
|
Ruben Clay Waters
El Paso - Ruben Waters, 89, a lifelong resident of El Paso, passed away on October 20, 2019. He was born in Porum, OK, then arriving in El Paso at the age of 7 with his family. After attending Clint High School, he was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War. It was there he learned to drive large military trucks. He then went on to serve in the United States Army Reserves. His first trucking career began in El Paso with Peyton Packing Company, which led him to join the union. He was a professional truck driver for Leaseway Transportation, Arizona Motor Freight, Leeway Motor Freight Inc., Yellow Freight System Inc., receiving the Professional Truck Driver Safe Driving award for 50 years of safe driving. He was also employed by Southwest Forest Industries as the Shipping Supervisor for all truck drivers. He is preceded in death by twin sister Ruby Greenlee, and siblings; Flossie Gipson, Pauline Wilson, Hayden Waters, Homer Waters, Linda Waters, Martha Waters, Clay Waters. Survived by daughter Diane Williams (Dr. Bill Williams) son David Waters, grandchildren; Paige Williams, Dr. Seth Williams, and Stephanie Waters. Sheba, his Bassett hound will miss him deeply. He loved his garden, coin collecting, playing the guitar, and having garage sales with his twin sister Ruby. Special thanks to the staff at Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home for all of their love and care also to Hospice of El Paso. Gathering of Remembrance will be at 8:00 am with a Funeral Service at 8:30 am on Friday, November 08, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Committal Service to follow at 10:00 am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to El Paso Humane Society or Hospice of El Paso.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019