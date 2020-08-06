Ruben Duarte, Jr.



Ruben Duarte Jr. went to be with our Lord on Saturday July 18, 2020.



He and his twin brother Oscar were born in El Paso, TX to Ruben and Elisa M. Duarte on May 30, 1939. Ruben was the oldest brother to Ysela (husband Mike Torres), Yolanda (husband Randy Brittingham), and Manuel George Duarte Sr. He graduated from El Paso High School in 1957, worked for his dad in the bakery business and then enlisted in the Army serving in Germany for 3 years. While still in Germany he was baptized into the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. He loved Jesus deeply and had a great passion for ministry. He served many congregations within the Texas Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists. Prior to going overseas, he met Helen Delgado whom he married 2 years after his return. He graduated from North Texas State University with a degree in Psychology. He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother. Survived by: Helen, his wife of 54 years, son Ruben Duarte III (wife, Ana-Carla) daughter Cynthia (husband, Chris Davis) grandchildren: Andrew, Christopher, & Lindsey Davis, Giselle and Ruben Duarte IV; several nephews & nieces plus many friends who loved him.



Graveyard service with military honors was held on July 24, 2020 in Keene, TX.









