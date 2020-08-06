1/1
Ruben Duarte Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruben Duarte, Jr.

Ruben Duarte Jr. went to be with our Lord on Saturday July 18, 2020.

He and his twin brother Oscar were born in El Paso, TX to Ruben and Elisa M. Duarte on May 30, 1939. Ruben was the oldest brother to Ysela (husband Mike Torres), Yolanda (husband Randy Brittingham), and Manuel George Duarte Sr. He graduated from El Paso High School in 1957, worked for his dad in the bakery business and then enlisted in the Army serving in Germany for 3 years. While still in Germany he was baptized into the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. He loved Jesus deeply and had a great passion for ministry. He served many congregations within the Texas Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists. Prior to going overseas, he met Helen Delgado whom he married 2 years after his return. He graduated from North Texas State University with a degree in Psychology. He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother. Survived by: Helen, his wife of 54 years, son Ruben Duarte III (wife, Ana-Carla) daughter Cynthia (husband, Chris Davis) grandchildren: Andrew, Christopher, & Lindsey Davis, Giselle and Ruben Duarte IV; several nephews & nieces plus many friends who loved him.

Graveyard service with military honors was held on July 24, 2020 in Keene, TX.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved