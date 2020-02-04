|
|
Ruben Flores
Albuquerque - Ruben Flores, 87, passed away in Albuquerque, NM. He was surrounded by his family which included his son, Jack Flores, and his daughters Lorraine Flores Sanchez, Yvonne Flores Goldberg, Gina Flores Perots, and the honorable municipal judge Jacklyn Flores Wilson. His is survived by his sister, Noemi Flores Barragan, and brother Steven Flores, both living in EL Paso. Deceased are his sisters Lydia F. Hernandez, Martha F. Lopez, and, brother Hector Avila from Whittier, CA. Ruben was a U.S. Military Veteran (Air Force). He served during the Korean War. In his youth, Ruben was an amateur boxing champion in 1949, 1950, and 1951. He was awarded the 'Best Fighter of the Tournament' trophy in 1949. While in the military, he fought in boxing tournaments in San Francisco, CA, Kansas City, MD, and Detroit, ML He was inducted into the El Paso Boxing Hall of Fame in 2001. He was a lifelong Democrat. He belonged to L.U.L.A.C. for over 30 years. He was elected president of LULAC's chapter for four years. Ruben had a good life. He loved to sing and dance. He was cofounder of Club De Oro Musical Club singing group and was elected president and Master of Ceremonies for several years. Ruben was a Real Estate Realtor. He and his son Jack owned and operated The Paso Del Norte Real Estate Association. In the end, Ruben did not suffer or was in pain. He was just a good spirited man that faded away. His family conducted religious services in Albuquerque, NM. Ruben wanted to come home to El Paso. Arrangements have been made to bury his remains at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on February 14, 2020 at 2:30pm.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020