1/1
Ruben Gonzalez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruben Gonzalez

El Paso - Ruben Gonzalez, age 91, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Ruben was born October 4, 1929 to Eugenia Olivares Gonzalez and Francisco Gonzalez.

Ruben is survived by daughter Norma Gonzalez of El Paso, Texas; daughters; Blanca Pearce of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Olga Kleinschmit of San Antonio, Texas; sons; Ruben A. Gonzalez of El Paso, Texas; Robert Gonzalez of El Paso, Texas; and Rene Gonzalez of El Paso, Texas; brother Oscar Gonzalez of El Paso, Texas and sisters; Martha Carillo of El Paso, Texas; and Lupe Carasco, grandchildren; Kamryn Pearce, Kaleigh Rogers, Carter Pearce, Jackson Pearce, Grant Pearce, Lena Gonzalez, Jakob Nakamura, Robert Gonzalez, Dominick Gonzalez, Vanessa Gonzalez, Frank Gonzalez, Priscilla Gonzalez, Patricia Gonzalez, Chris Kleinschmit and Stephanie Kleinschmit.

Ruben was preceded in death by his wife Mary F. Gonzalez; father Francisco Gonzalez and mother Eugenia Olivares Gonzalez.

A visitation for Ruben will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79904. A funeral service will occur Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:45 AM, at the funeral home and will be live streamed via our Facebook page. Due to COVID-19 an interment will be held private at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave, El Paso, Texas 79906.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelKM.com for the Gonzalez family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
9157511287
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved