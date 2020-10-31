Ruben Gonzalez
El Paso - Ruben Gonzalez, age 91, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Ruben was born October 4, 1929 to Eugenia Olivares Gonzalez and Francisco Gonzalez.
Ruben is survived by daughter Norma Gonzalez of El Paso, Texas; daughters; Blanca Pearce of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Olga Kleinschmit of San Antonio, Texas; sons; Ruben A. Gonzalez of El Paso, Texas; Robert Gonzalez of El Paso, Texas; and Rene Gonzalez of El Paso, Texas; brother Oscar Gonzalez of El Paso, Texas and sisters; Martha Carillo of El Paso, Texas; and Lupe Carasco, grandchildren; Kamryn Pearce, Kaleigh Rogers, Carter Pearce, Jackson Pearce, Grant Pearce, Lena Gonzalez, Jakob Nakamura, Robert Gonzalez, Dominick Gonzalez, Vanessa Gonzalez, Frank Gonzalez, Priscilla Gonzalez, Patricia Gonzalez, Chris Kleinschmit and Stephanie Kleinschmit.
Ruben was preceded in death by his wife Mary F. Gonzalez; father Francisco Gonzalez and mother Eugenia Olivares Gonzalez.
A visitation for Ruben will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79904. A funeral service will occur Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:45 AM, at the funeral home and will be live streamed via our Facebook page. Due to COVID-19 an interment will be held private at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave, El Paso, Texas 79906.
