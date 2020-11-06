1/1
Ruben Lopez
Ruben Lopez

El Paso, Texas - Ruben Lopez, age 85, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Jose and Angelita Lopez and brother Pilo Lopez. Ruben is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Loretta Lopez, children; Sylvia Lester (Rick) and Ruben Lopez Jr. Siblings Delia McWilliams and Raul Lopez. Grandchildren; Samantha and Danielle Lester and Ruben Nickolas Macias. Rest in Peace Abuelito. You will be greatly missed.

Due to Covid 19 pandemic restrictions family will be having private service.






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
