Ruben Ontiveros, 69, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Ruben was born in Santo Tomas, New Mexico on December 10, 1949 to his preceded parents Jose Gregorio Ontiveros and Maria Avalos Ontiveros. He graduated from Bowie High School, in 1968. Then, he left to serve his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps, Honorably, Oct. 20, 1969 - Nov. 19, 1973 (Vietnam Survivor). Ruben later married Mary Estella Aguilar, on August 8, 1981.Ruben began working as an I.N.S. Detention Enforcement Officer on June 11,

1978 and retired on Dec. 1, 2001. He was a loyal Dallas Cowboy's fan, loved to go to the casinos, out to eat, and go to the movies. Ruben's all-time movie was "The Battle of the Bulge" and DVD's were John Wayne's Classics, The Lone Ranger, Superman, Star Wars, and The Untouchables. He was mesmerized by Marilyn Monroe and loved the character Betty Boop.

Ruben leaves behind his loving wife of 37 years, Mary Estella Ontiveros, son's; Ruben Jr. and Rene Anthony Onitveros. He will be deeply missed by his sisters Eva Aranda, Rosa Maria Ontiveros, Estela Kuykendall, and Elizabeth Duran. He will be remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family, long time friends, his caregiver Ernesto Medina Reyes and his family.

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 9:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. A Funeral Mass for

Ruben will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at The Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church - 2709 Alabama. Committal Service to follow at Fort Bliss Cemetery with Military Honors. Pallbearers are Rene Anthony Ontiveros, Armando Aranda Jr., Julian Trinidad Gardea, Thomas Ray Kuykendall, Michael Anthony Duran, Armando Esparza Jr., Ray Aguilar Jr., and Ernesto Medina Reyes. All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary