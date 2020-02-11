|
Ruben Rivas Sr.
El Paso - Ruben Rivas Sr. 81, affectionately called Pops, devoted family man, devout catholic, loyal marine, and lifelong student, concluded his life journey enduring Alzheimer's disease on January 25, 2020. While surrounded by his caring and loving family at home, he peacefully left his body to embark upon on eternal rest.
Ruben was born and raised in El Paso, Texas and graduated from El Paso Technical High School.
Served 4 years in the US Marine Corp and 4 years in the US National Guard. Followed by employment with the Department of the Army at White Sands Missile Range as an Engineer Technician for 30 years. In retirement, he continued his 25-year journey of acquiring a college education which culminated with a Bachelor of Science in Management from the University of Phoenix in 2003 at the age of 64.
His journey proved to be testament of his value for knowledge and an example of perseverance, tenacity and work ethic. For over 30 years on Bissonet Avenue, he raised his children; to work hard, to dream, to laugh, and mostly to love and protect each other. Pops will forever be remembered for his unconditional love, and his fierce loyalty to his family and faith.
Preceded in death by his mother, Maria Dolores Rivas, sister Evangelina Rivas Noriega and bother Guillermo Rivas. Proceeded in death to his twin sister Ernestina Ramirez, sister Julie Acevedo, and brother George Rivas Sr. Survived in legacy by the mother of his six children, Antonia Alvarez Rivas, and children: Yvette Chambers, Elizabeth Beery, Arlette Espinoza, Charlotte Macias, Ruben Rivas Jr, and Anthony Rivas. Proud and Affectionate grandfather to 14 grandchildren, and great grandfather to 12 great grandchildren. Further survived by, a host of loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, and longtime friends from his lifetime. A celebration of Ruben's life will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home on 1060 N Carolina Dr, El Paso, TX 79915 on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00am. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020