Ruben X. RecioEl Paso, Texas - Ruben X. Recio, born February 22, 1964 was born into eternal life on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home at age 56. He is survived by his two children, Daniel Recio and Jessica Hoover, his parents, Alfredo and Abelina Recio, and his sister Yvonne Recio and brother Mark Recio. Ruben was a strong and beloved father, brother, son and friend. He loved his family and friends dearly, was a selfless man, as well as being a great grill master who loved cooking for his family and friends while enjoying great music and being an 80's movie enthusiast. Services for Ruben Recio will be private due to covid.