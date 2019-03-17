Ruby Elaine Brown



Fort Worth - Ruby Elaine Brown, 91 years, passed on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 8:45am.



Ruby was born in Fort Worth, Texas on September 10, 1927. She was the only child of Raymond and Mary Jones. Ruby married Carl Robinson in 1947. She attended Kerkpatrick High School in Fort Worth, Texas; graduated from LVN school in 1965 and was ranked in the top 10% across the State of Texas.



Ruby later married Herbert Brown in 1976, her soul mate. Her hobbies were cooking, feeding the homeless, and church activities of which she was the Missionary Coordinator for many years in the Smyrna Seventh Day Adventist Church.



Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, husband Herbert Brown, great granddaughter Raynica Davis, and grandson Tanton McKnight.



She is survived by her step-daughter Ruby Collins; daughter Janice Williams; son Carl Robinson; daughter Mary Colwell; sons Ronald and Reginald Robinson. Her son and daughters-in-law are Lee Williams Jr., Cynthia, Helen and Estela Robinson. She is survived by 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 10 great, great grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with Reflections at 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Funeral Service will begin at 11:30 am on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Committal Service will follow at 1:00 pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Service entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 17, 2019