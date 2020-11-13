Ruby Jewel Kincaid
El Paso - Ruby J. Kincaid (Momo), passed away on October 28th, 2020 at a local hospital due to complications with COVID-19. Ruby was born July 31, 1935 in Mineola, TX. and was a long-time resident of Clint and El Paso, TX. She was the Matriarch of the Kincaid family.
Ruby's early life was spent traveling the world with her husband and children as a dedicated military wife, including duty stations in France and Japan. After settling in El Paso, TX., she was a homemaker and devoted her life to her children and grandchildren, providing them with beloved traditions and memories for a lifetime.
She was a faithful servant to the Lord and an active member of Del Sol Church, where she worked in the Children's Ministry. She was a beautiful and funny soul with a fierce love for God and her family.
Ruby lived out her retirement years as a resident at Solstice Senior Living at Rio Norte, where she enjoyed playing BINGO, getting her hair done at the salon, her favorite word searches and the company of fellow residents and visits from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ruby is survived by son, William David Kincaid (Allison Kincaid), daughter, Kimberly Kincaid (Michael Davidoff), grandchildren, Lorraine Sanchez (Victor Sanchez), Lacey Valadez (Enrique Valadez), Kelli Powers (Ashley Powers), William Kincaid (Rebecca Hernandez), Victoria Lane (Jon Lane), Katy Carson (Matthew Ross) Truro Davidoff, and great-grandchildren, Ava Gonzales, Gia Valadez, Enrique "Ricky" Valadez, Logan Lane, Ryleigh, Ryan and Ryder Ross, sister, Dorothy Blalock, and brothers, Jerry and Kenny Forrister and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, William C. Kincaid and daughter, Margaret Fleager (Kincaid).
Arrangements made by Crestview Funeral Home. Due to Covid, a private graveside service will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on November 19, 2020.
Due to the unfortunate circumstances involving this global pandemic, we, as a family, would like to urge everyone to stay safe and wear a mask. We would like to thank the medical staff at Sierra Providence East for all of their efforts and empathetic care during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made out to Del Sol Church at 11501 Vista Del Sol, El Paso, TX 79936 or go to DelSolChurch.com
and click on "give" and then "other" and type in "In Memory of Ruby Kincaid."