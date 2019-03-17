|
Rudolf W. Kuehne
El Paso - Rudolf W. Kuehne Sr., passed away on March 10, 2019. He will be missed by all who knew him. But his loss will be greatly felt by his family, particularly his wife Joanne, his daughter Stephanie Burke (Vincent Burke), Rudolf Kuehne ( Jennifer) and his grandchildren Tyler and Kiersten Kuehne; brother Helmut Kuehne ; nieces, nephews and extended family including Achim, Christian, Michael, Richard (Ruth), Rachel, Angela (Manny), Joseph, Iris, and Sophia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Heinrick and Sofia and his brother Werner.
He was born in Breuna, Germany and came to El Paso as a member of the German Air Force. He worked at El Paso National Bank, but spent most of his career at Government Employees Credit Union. He loved his family, the Cowboys, traveling and his dogs, Max, Lucy and Peaches.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Martin Funeral Home Central 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 4800 Byron St.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 17, 2019