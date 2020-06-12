Rudolph Valadez Sr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rudolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rudolph Valadez Sr.

El Paso - On Monday June 8, 2020, Rudolph Valadez, Sr., of El Paso, Texas, passed away at the age of 88. He was born to parents of Joel Valadez and Petra Zamarripa on April 16, 1932 in San Angelo, Texas. Rudolph graduated from University of Texas at El Paso and received a Master of Education. He dedicated his life to serving others in the EPISD for 34 years and retired as a Superintendent of Support Services. He was a cancer survivor and laughter and music helped him recover.

He married Martha Montes, the love of his life in 1956. Rudolph was survived by his son Rudolph Valadez, Jr. (Brenda), James Valadez (Lorraine), Michelle Ellsworth (JT), and Yvette DeBolt (John); grandchilden include Lauren Huffman (Kevin), Corrie Sampson ( Harold), Trey Valadez III (Analisa), Cody Valadez, Jeff Dennis (Terri), Tessa Kennedy (Chris), and Tori Garcia (John Joseph), John DeBolt(Kiah), Cassandra and Nicole DeBolt, Ty Ellsworth (Sharae), Haley and Hunter Ellsworth, Aaron Aguilar(Perla), Cathy Rodriguez (Jose). Great grandchildren: Cole, Cooper, Noah, Olivia, Quinn, Sawyer, Kylie, Blake, Camille, Claire, Ben, Emma, Callum. He is also survived by his sisters Martha Rios and Gloria Rios and his brother Joel Valadez.

Rudolph was predeceased by wife Martha and daughter Cynthia A. Dennis (Mike), and sister Elizabeth Robbins.

A Gathering of Remembrance will be held at 10:00 AM with a Rosary at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home East, 750 N. Carolina. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home East
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Rosary
11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home East
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved