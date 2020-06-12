Rudolph Valadez Sr.
El Paso - On Monday June 8, 2020, Rudolph Valadez, Sr., of El Paso, Texas, passed away at the age of 88. He was born to parents of Joel Valadez and Petra Zamarripa on April 16, 1932 in San Angelo, Texas. Rudolph graduated from University of Texas at El Paso and received a Master of Education. He dedicated his life to serving others in the EPISD for 34 years and retired as a Superintendent of Support Services. He was a cancer survivor and laughter and music helped him recover.
He married Martha Montes, the love of his life in 1956. Rudolph was survived by his son Rudolph Valadez, Jr. (Brenda), James Valadez (Lorraine), Michelle Ellsworth (JT), and Yvette DeBolt (John); grandchilden include Lauren Huffman (Kevin), Corrie Sampson ( Harold), Trey Valadez III (Analisa), Cody Valadez, Jeff Dennis (Terri), Tessa Kennedy (Chris), and Tori Garcia (John Joseph), John DeBolt(Kiah), Cassandra and Nicole DeBolt, Ty Ellsworth (Sharae), Haley and Hunter Ellsworth, Aaron Aguilar(Perla), Cathy Rodriguez (Jose). Great grandchildren: Cole, Cooper, Noah, Olivia, Quinn, Sawyer, Kylie, Blake, Camille, Claire, Ben, Emma, Callum. He is also survived by his sisters Martha Rios and Gloria Rios and his brother Joel Valadez.
Rudolph was predeceased by wife Martha and daughter Cynthia A. Dennis (Mike), and sister Elizabeth Robbins.
A Gathering of Remembrance will be held at 10:00 AM with a Rosary at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home East, 750 N. Carolina. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
