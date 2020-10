Rudy "El Freckles" MolinarRudy "El Freckles" Molinar, 69, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 in El Paso. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso. Mr. Molinar was an U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and a Die Hard Dallas Cowboys Fan. He was preceded in death by his parents Manual and Matilde Molinar and daughter Erica Castro. He is survived by his sons Fernando Molinar, Isaac Molinar and Rudy Molinar, Jr. Step-Daughter Veronica Castro. Brothers Ralph Jordan, Manuel Molinar, Jr. (Mary Lou), Ricardo Molinar (Angela) and Fernando Molinar. Sisters Cuca Molinar, Sandra Molinar and Deborah Kline Molinar. He has 7 Grandchildren.Special thanks to Ricardo and Angela Molinar, Terry Castro and Aurora Luna for their help.Private Ceremony - Family only. Visitation and Rosary will be held Thursday from 9 am to 12 pm at Perches Funeral Home - East. Pallbearers will be Fernando Molinar, Isaac Molinar, Rudy Molinar, Jr., Ricardo Molinar, Steven Fierro and Andrew Gomez. Interment will follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 1 pm. Directed by Perches Funeral Home - East, 2290 Joe Battle Blvd. 849-8185.