Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Waterhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell R. Waterhouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell R. Waterhouse Obituary
Russell R. Waterhouse

El Paso - Russell Rutledge Waterhouse, a recognized El Paso Southwest Artist, age 91, has been placed in God's hands for eternal rest on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He is survived by close family and friends. The Waterhouse Family is eternally grateful for the loving care given by The Bartlett Staff and The Center of Compassionate Care (Hospice).

With a stroke of a brush, Russell touched many lives, and will always be remembered as a gentleman with a fragile yet generous heart, lived life by his rules, loved by many, and missed by all.

The family wishes to have a private ceremony at Fort Bliss.

In lieu of flowers please donate to El Paso Museum of Art.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -