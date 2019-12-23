|
|
Russell R. Waterhouse
El Paso - Russell Rutledge Waterhouse, a recognized El Paso Southwest Artist, age 91, has been placed in God's hands for eternal rest on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He is survived by close family and friends. The Waterhouse Family is eternally grateful for the loving care given by The Bartlett Staff and The Center of Compassionate Care (Hospice).
With a stroke of a brush, Russell touched many lives, and will always be remembered as a gentleman with a fragile yet generous heart, lived life by his rules, loved by many, and missed by all.
The family wishes to have a private ceremony at Fort Bliss.
In lieu of flowers please donate to El Paso Museum of Art.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019