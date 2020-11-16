Ruth Bishop Sapp



Ruth Bishop Sapp passed away as she wished at the beautiful home she designed, built and filled with the collected memories of her long and wonderful lifetime. She was smart, independent, bold and curious even as a young single woman and lived a life that reflected her own style and personality as she danced across the world's stage. Ruth and her beloved sister Beverly were the daughters of Grover and Lillian Bishop. She was born on September 28, 1921 in San Francisco and raised in Cupertino, California. Ruth graduated from San Jose State College in 1943 working as a camp counselor at Yosemite National Park in the summers where she met her first bear while hiking those magnificent trails. After graduation, having never flown in an airplane, her first job during WWII was as an airline flight attendant with United Airlines in the glamorous age of aviation where her love of travel and adventure spawned a lifelong curiosity and exploration of new and exotic places and peoples. She shared apartments with fellow flight attendants in New York, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco, recalled hopping a flight to Havana, and was dazzled by the sophisticated nightlife and culture there. When the war ended, Ruth joined the American Red Cross and went to Germany in support of the American Occupation Forces. There she met and married Captain Bernie Sapp, an dashing Army officer and gentleman Waynesboro, Georgia who had served in the European Theater of Operations and was a decorated combat hero. Then began her life as a globetrotting Army wife throughout Bernie's military career. Thirty-two moves in the next 35 years. Bernie retired at Ft. Bliss, Texas and they settled down permanently in El Paso. Ruth was widowed in 1982 and then determined to pursue her love of design and décor by enrolling in and graduating from the prestigious Parsons School of Design and spent a semester in Italy studying art and lighting design. Her beautiful home and the work she did for her clients are testament to her passions and professional excellence. While her health and physical condition allowed, Ruth was a skier and tennis player and shared those activities with her family and friends. She was an able bridge player, El Paso Museum of Art docent, active member of PEO and never stopped traveling and exploring the world as a frequent passenger on National Geographic sponsored cruises and tours. Among other places, she was able to visit France, Germany, Italy and most all of Europe, as well as India, Egypt, Greece, Japan and China. On one of those tours, she met and found love and companionship with Gene Taylor, a charming widower and retired Princeton University graduate physicist then living in Wilmington, Delaware. Together they continued their mutual passion of travel and adventure so long as their health allowed.



Ruth is survived by her three children, Bernie, Gary (Linda) and Sharon (Don) and her beloved grandchildren, Jeremy (Valerie), Neil (Michelle), Joel (Jeff), Erin (Pete) and Sam as well as her great grandchildren Caroline, Jaxon, Nate and Chloe. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, husband and late life companion.



The family will be forever grateful for the genuine love and support from Melissa, her hospice nurse and her in-home caregivers Angie, Araceli, Linda, Lucia and Maria who treated her with love and devotion and who were able to listen to and enjoy her recollections and words of wisdom.



Ever thoughtful and concerned with learning and giving, Ruth donated her physical remains to Texas Tech University Medical Center. The family will announce a celebration event when the world returns to some semblance of normality and when those who knew and loved her can gather safely to share their joys and grief of her life and her loss.









