Ruth Figueroa
El Paso - RUTH FIGUEROA entered into the hands of her Lord on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was predeceased by her loving husband William Carlos Figueroa, her granddaughter Erika Amparo Isernia, her sisters; Belia Villa and Amparo Esparza. She will always be remembered by her loving children; Laura Lucia Figueroa, Alexander C. Figueroa, her beloved siblings; Manuel Esparza, Carmen Najera, her loving granddaughter Janessa Figueroa and her loving great-granddaughter Alexandra Ruth Alvarez. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 4, 2019