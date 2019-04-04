Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home-West
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home-West
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
2709 Alabama
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Figueroa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Figueroa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Figueroa Obituary
Ruth Figueroa

El Paso - RUTH FIGUEROA entered into the hands of her Lord on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was predeceased by her loving husband William Carlos Figueroa, her granddaughter Erika Amparo Isernia, her sisters; Belia Villa and Amparo Esparza. She will always be remembered by her loving children; Laura Lucia Figueroa, Alexander C. Figueroa, her beloved siblings; Manuel Esparza, Carmen Najera, her loving granddaughter Janessa Figueroa and her loving great-granddaughter Alexandra Ruth Alvarez. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
Download Now