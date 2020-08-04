1/2
Ruth Payne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Payne

El Paso, Texas - Ruth Frances (McGregor) Payne, age 99, was called home by our Lord on July 30, 2020. She was born on January 15, 1921 in El Paso, Texas, an only child. Ruth was baptized at St. Patrick's Cathedral. A lifelong resident of El Paso.

She was preceded in death by parents Roy Clifford McGregor and Claire Aloysius (Rooks) McGregor, her husband William E. "Bill" Payne, children William C. "Bill" Payne, Mary Ruth "Ruthie" (Payne) Baker, and John E. Payne, grandson Robert D. Payne, and sons-in-law Thomas E. "Tom" Holcomb and Jim "Barefoot" Baker.

Ruth is survived by children Janet C. (Payne) Holcomb, James T. "Jim" Payne (Debi), ex-daughter-in-law Donna (Payne) Landess, grandchildren Kristian "Kristy" McIntyre, Aaron Payne, Jenny (Payne) Greaser, Dominic Payne, William T. Payne, Eric C. Payne, Michelle (Holcomb) Kerr, Maggie Holcomb, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Graduated from Loretto Academy in 1938 in a class of 13 graduates, named "Most Beautiful '38", nicknamed "Mac" The Praxedian, the school newspaper, referred to her as "A gem from the mine of the stars", and she attended College of Mines (now UTEP).

Ruth met William Payne while he was training at Ft. Bliss, shortly after they married on November 20, 1941 Bill was sent to Europe after the bombing of Pearl Harbor to fight for our freedom in WWII and was wounded becoming a 100% disabled veteran. Bill returned in August, 1945 and expanded the family with Ruth.

Ruth's greatest satisfaction came from being a wonderful mother and loving wife. She also had a very successful career in residential real estate .She was a licensed agent for Wagner Realty Company. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, UMW-United Methodist Women, Society of Military Widows and Church Women United. She was very strong woman and yet kind, spiritual and loving. Beautiful inside and out. Always giving and caring and thoughtful of others feelings. Ruth will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Graveside service will be 11am Thursday, August 6, at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Instead of flowers, in Ruth's memory, please show love and kindness to one another. Due to current Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, services will be limited.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
9155663955
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved