Ruth PayneEl Paso, Texas - Ruth Frances (McGregor) Payne, age 99, was called home by our Lord on July 30, 2020. She was born on January 15, 1921 in El Paso, Texas, an only child. Ruth was baptized at St. Patrick's Cathedral. A lifelong resident of El Paso.She was preceded in death by parents Roy Clifford McGregor and Claire Aloysius (Rooks) McGregor, her husband William E. "Bill" Payne, children William C. "Bill" Payne, Mary Ruth "Ruthie" (Payne) Baker, and John E. Payne, grandson Robert D. Payne, and sons-in-law Thomas E. "Tom" Holcomb and Jim "Barefoot" Baker.Ruth is survived by children Janet C. (Payne) Holcomb, James T. "Jim" Payne (Debi), ex-daughter-in-law Donna (Payne) Landess, grandchildren Kristian "Kristy" McIntyre, Aaron Payne, Jenny (Payne) Greaser, Dominic Payne, William T. Payne, Eric C. Payne, Michelle (Holcomb) Kerr, Maggie Holcomb, and numerous great-grandchildren.Graduated from Loretto Academy in 1938 in a class of 13 graduates, named "Most Beautiful '38", nicknamed "Mac" The Praxedian, the school newspaper, referred to her as "A gem from the mine of the stars", and she attended College of Mines (now UTEP).Ruth met William Payne while he was training at Ft. Bliss, shortly after they married on November 20, 1941 Bill was sent to Europe after the bombing of Pearl Harbor to fight for our freedom in WWII and was wounded becoming a 100% disabled veteran. Bill returned in August, 1945 and expanded the family with Ruth.Ruth's greatest satisfaction came from being a wonderful mother and loving wife. She also had a very successful career in residential real estate .She was a licensed agent for Wagner Realty Company. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, UMW-United Methodist Women, Society of Military Widows and Church Women United. She was very strong woman and yet kind, spiritual and loving. Beautiful inside and out. Always giving and caring and thoughtful of others feelings. Ruth will be greatly missed by her family and friends.Graveside service will be 11am Thursday, August 6, at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Instead of flowers, in Ruth's memory, please show love and kindness to one another. Due to current Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, services will be limited.