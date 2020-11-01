1/
Ruth R. Mitchell
1934 - 2020
Ruth R. Mitchell

El Paso - 11 Jan 1934- 26 Oct 2020

Ruth R. Mitchell, 86, of El Paso, TX left to be with the Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020 @ 4:10 a.m.. She was born on January 11, 1934 in Columbus, MS the daughter of David Randolph and Rachel (Black) Randolph. She was united in marriage to Monzella Mitchell for 30 years until his passing on April 9, 1986.

Ruth was a graduate at the University of El Paso where she received a Bachelors in Education. She went on to be a second grade teacher for 21 years at Marian Manor Elementary. She loved sowing, gardening, but her greatest love was for her church and her family. Ruth was very dedicated to her church and faith, and enjoyed singing in the Shiloh Baptist Church Choir.

Ruth is survived by her Granddaughter Davina (Lewis) Esparza; Grandson Clifford Lewis; five ½ Great- Grandchildren: Nasier Taylor, Daniel Esparza III, Davian Esparza, Angelique Lewis and Dominic Esparza; Her sister Mary Dee (Randolph) James.

She was proceeded in death by both parents, husband: Monzella Mitchell, daughter: Sharon Lavern Mitchell; Great Grandson: Zion Taylor; Two brothers: Sandy Will Randolph, John Mark Randolph; 5 Sisters: Pearlie Mae McCrary, Mattie Will Walden, Ida B. Swipes and Katie Mae Mitchell.

Family will receive friends November 3, 2020 from 10:00 AM CST- 11:00 at Perches Funeral Home, 2280 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938. Funeral Services will follow November 3, 2020 from 11:00 AM CST-1230 at Perches Funeral Home by Pastor Roger Harrison of Shiloh Baptist Church. Due to current events the funeral home will only allow 30 people for the service. To accommodate this request the service will be available using online streaming.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be sent to Clifford Lewis at 1745 Gregory Jarvis El Paso, TX 79936.

Arrangement are under the direction of Perches Funeral Home; 2280 Joe Battle Blvd; El Paso, TX 79938; (915) 849-8185.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/358222652072905/?ref=share






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Perches Funeral Home-East - El Paso
NOV
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Perches Funeral Home-East - El Paso
Funeral services provided by
Perches Funeral Home-East - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
