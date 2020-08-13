Ryan Shane HinojoEl Paso - Ryan Shane Hinojo, age 26, was called to heaven on August 9, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1994 to Robert Hinojo and Roberta Hinojo - Elias. Ryan was loved by everyone whose lives he touched. He had a beautiful ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He is survived by his wife Bianca ; step daughter Danielle ; Mother Roberta ; Father Robert; Brothers Adrian, Christian ; Sister Eryn ; Niece Anastasia ; Half-brothers Derek and Robert ; Half-sister Samantha ; Grandparents Vicente and Maria Elena ; Great Grandmother Helen ; Many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many loving friends.We Promise:That we will always remember you, that your memory will always be cherished, and that our love will never fade.No one can hurt you anymore sweet boy. Love You Ryan.Services will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2-9 pm with Vigil services @ 7 pm, at Funeraria Del Angel, Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St.