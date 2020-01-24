Resources
Sabas Herrera Obituary
El Paso - Sabas Herrera, 90, was called by God to live in Heaven for all eternity and reunite with his loving wife of 67 years, Maria L. Herrera on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, Librado and Gertrudes Herrera and his siblings Mon, Guero and Chayo Herrera. Survived by children Gloria (Richard) Castro, Delia (Juan) Huerta, Roberto (Kristin) Herrera, Eduardo (Mary) Herrera, Diana (Jerry) Araiza, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 28th from 5 pm to 9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, January 29th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama Street. Pallbearers will be Jon Joseph, Izaak Huerta, Cody Herrera, Eddie Herrera, Robert Castro, Jerry Araiza, Jaime Herrera and John Reyes. Interment will immediately follow the funeral mass at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
