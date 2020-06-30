Sallie M. PortilloEl Paso - Celia "Sallie" Montes PortilloSallie Portillo passed away on June 26, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1938. Sallie was an active member of St. Pius Catholic Church and retired from El Paso Natural Gas Company. She lived life to the fullest by traveling around the world and spending time with her friends. She is survived by her brother, Ray Montes and his wife Estela, several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Paz and Beatriz Montes, and her sister, Lily Gonzalez. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 3,2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home (915)598-3332 on Carolina. Visitation- 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Vigil- 1:00pm and followed by interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.