Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Sally Ann Trueblood


1929 - 2019
Sally Ann Trueblood Obituary
Sally Ann Trueblood

El Paso - Sally Ann Trueblood was born on February 21, 1929 in New York to Sophie and Henry Feldman. Sally was a loving mother, grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was also an avid bowler and was named bowler of the year in her youth and later in life enjoyed her weekly pinnacle game. Sally was preceded in death by her husband Robert Trueblood and sister; Lucille, daughter; Renee Want. She is survived by her daughter; Carol Falkner and son; Keith Douglas. Special thank you to the caring people at Cimarron Park and Hospice of El Paso for all their loving care. Celebration of life will be held in the future. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on July 7, 2019
