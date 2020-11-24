Sally Mitchell Segal
Weaverville, NC - Sally Mitchell Segal, age 82, of Weaverville, NC passed away Saturday November 21, 2020 in Newland, NC due to complications from Alzheimer's.
Born October 27, 1938 in Wichita, KS to Kay and Donald Mitchell. Sally was a distinguished artist and Professor Emeritus of Art at the University of Texas, El Paso (UTEP). During her tenure at UTEP, she held many art shows in locations such as Paris, Chicago, and New York. After she retired from the UTEP, Sally moved to Hudson, Florida where she spent many happy years and loved gardening. Prior to her death, Sally moved to Weaverville, NC to be nearer to her daughter.
Sally is preceded in death by her twin sister Mary. She is survived by her brother, Reed Mitchell of Colorado and sister Carolyn Bloomer of Florida, daughter Kathrin Tolson (Nee Powell) of Burnsville, N.C., son Jason Bishop of Bradenton, FL, and 7 grandchildren.
No Service will be held. Due to her incredible love of animals, it is asked that in lieu of flowers, monetary donations be sent to the World Wildlife Fund (www.worldwildlife.org
).