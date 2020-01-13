|
|
Salvador Alva
El Paso - On December 30, 2019, Salvador Alva, Jr. entered his heavenly home. He was born on March 30, 1932. Raised in Smelter Town and graduated from El Paso Hight School. Salvador was a loving and caring husband and father. He served in the US Air Force. He was a loyal employee of Phelps Dodge from where he retired. As an entrepreneur, Sal was a private bartender for the El Paso and military elite. A business he thoroughly enjoyed. Once retired, he volunteered and attended the Fierro Senior Citizen Center. Sal was the "neighborhood dad" on Wheeling Avenue. He played and provided guidance to all the kids on the block. His children's friends knew him from working the Austin and Burgess High School football games. He was an avid golfer and bowler. His favorite pastime was playing billiards, dominoes and watching Jeopardy. Sal loved his sports. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Notre Dame fan. He loved spending time with family and grandkids. Salvador is survived by his children, Pat Alva-Kraker (Mitch), Corina Olivas (Ricky), Martha Loya (Rick) and Robert Alva (Sandra), 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Also survived by siblings, Ruben Alva, Art Alva, Raquel Sanchez and Gloria Pullen. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Mary, daughter, Kristina Nunez, brother, Joe Alva, sisters: Arcelia Mier, Romelia Benson and Enriqueta Beard. Visitation on Thursday, Jan. 16th 5:00-9:00 pm with Memorial at 6:00 pm and Rosary at 7:00 pm at Del Angel Martin Funeral Home, 3839 Montana. Funeral mass Friday, Jan. 17th at 9:30 am at St. Pius Catholic Church. Committal Service to follow, 10:30 am at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the at or 1-800-242-8721.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020