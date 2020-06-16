Salvador (Chava) Castor
1944 - 2020
Salvador (Chava) Castor

On June 10, 2020, Salvador (Chava) Castor was called to be with his father in heaven. Born on November 29, 1944, Salvador Castor, was a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas, and a proud Ysleta High School (1962) graduate. For 32 years, he was a dedicated teacher at the Ysleta Independent School District, Career and Technology Career Center. He was preceded in death by his parents Roberto and Ester Castor. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he is survived by his wife, Alicia Castor, daughters, Yvette Castor Gutierrez, Irma E. Castor and Esther Castor, grandchildren Geremy, Andrew and Amanda Gutierrez, and great-granddaughter Julia (Juju) Gutierrez. Our Daddy was loved and admired by many; he never gave a second thought to help someone in need-he will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on June 19th, from 4:00 to 7:00pm with Rosary from 7:00-8:00 pm, for immediate family only at San Jose Funeral Home-East, on 10950 Pellicano Dr. His final resting place will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery on June 20th at 10:00 am.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
JUN
19
Rosary
07:00 - 08:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
JUN
20
Burial
10:00 AM
Mount Carmel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
