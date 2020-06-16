Salvador (Chava) CastorOn June 10, 2020, Salvador (Chava) Castor was called to be with his father in heaven. Born on November 29, 1944, Salvador Castor, was a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas, and a proud Ysleta High School (1962) graduate. For 32 years, he was a dedicated teacher at the Ysleta Independent School District, Career and Technology Career Center. He was preceded in death by his parents Roberto and Ester Castor. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he is survived by his wife, Alicia Castor, daughters, Yvette Castor Gutierrez, Irma E. Castor and Esther Castor, grandchildren Geremy, Andrew and Amanda Gutierrez, and great-granddaughter Julia (Juju) Gutierrez. Our Daddy was loved and admired by many; he never gave a second thought to help someone in need-he will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on June 19th, from 4:00 to 7:00pm with Rosary from 7:00-8:00 pm, for immediate family only at San Jose Funeral Home-East, on 10950 Pellicano Dr. His final resting place will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery on June 20th at 10:00 am.