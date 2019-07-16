|
|
Salvador Galvan
El Paso - Salvador Galvan Sr., "Sal" 62, passed away July 3rd, 2019 in Dallas, TX surrounded by his family. He was a spiritual man and devoted father he will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Sal is survived by his wife, Maria R. Galvan, his children Jessica Moreno, Salvador Galvan Jr., Alejandro Galvan, and Michelle Galvan. His siblings, Rolando Galvan, Maria I. Hernandez, Marta Saenz, Ernest Galvan, Rosa Sandy and his grandchildren, Derek Moreno, Sophia Moreno, and Noemi Moreno also survive him. He is preceded in death by his parents Ernesto and Lucia Galvan. Visitation will be held from 5-9pm, July 18 at Hillcrest Funeral Home-East. Funeral mass will be held at 11:30am on July 19 at San Antonio De Padua Church. Burial to follow at Restlawn Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home- Carolina 915-598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on July 16, 2019