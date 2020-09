Or Copy this URL to Share

Salvador Guerrero, 79 yrs. old, passed away on July 26, 2020. Survived by his children Salvador Flores Jr., Antonio Flores, and Leticia Flores, 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Sisters, Bertha F. Ramirez and Yolanda Rodarte. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. Burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery 9/4/2020 at 10:00 am.









