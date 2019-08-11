|
|
Salvador Licon
El Paso - Salvador Licon, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 219. He was a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather (Tito). He was an excellent example of honor and humility and a strong foundation for his family. A limb has fallen from the family tree. The laughter, stories and jokes will always be remembered. He was preceded in death by wife, Glafira Araiza Licon; daughter, Alicia Montes; brother, Ramon Licon and sister, Julieta Posada. Salvador is survived by his sons, Ricardo, Salvador Jr. , Roberto and Raul Licon. Daughters, Margarita Medina, Graciela Jacobo, Gloria Avalos and Armida Barraza, 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso Tx with a vigil at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, with cremation to follow. Services are entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 11, 2019