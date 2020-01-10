|
|
Salvador Moreno
El Paso - Salvador "Tata" Moreno, age 87, beloved husband, father and grandfather went home to our Lord on January 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary Moreno; sons, David Moreno, Armando Moreno and Daniel Moreno; 5 grandchildren; brother, Candelario Moreno; sisters, Jesusita Ruedas and Josie Guillen. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home with recitation of the rosary at 6:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Mark Catholic Church. Interment with military honors to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020