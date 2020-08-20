Salvador Ovalle

Salvador OvalleEl Paso, Texas - Salvador "Chava" Ovalle, 75, passed away on August 15, 2020. A proud El Pasoan, Chava grew up in El Segundo Barrio and played varsity basketball at Bowie High School (Class of '65). Shortly after graduation, he went on to fight two tours in Vietnam with the 101st and 82nd Airborne divisions. In recent years, he became an active member of the VA community and proudly wore his Vietnam hat everywhere he went. For over 45 years he ran his own painting business. He loved his craft and always provided high-quality service to each of his clients. Throughout his life, he was a kind, generous and dependable man. He had an energetic spirit that was contagious to anyone around him. He loved traveling the world with his wife, watching the Cowboys, fishing, tending the yard, and spending time with his family and friends. Married for 49 years, Chava is survived by his wife Julieta and their four children Christina, Claudia (Mike), Michael (Valerie), and Michelle (David), four grandchildren (Arielle, Julianna, Isabella, and Olivia), and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Josefina Rodriguez, Virginia Pinon, Arturo and Antonio Ovalle. He was preceded in death by his great-grandson Joshua. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Chava was loved and admired by all. We will miss him dearly.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Raphael Catholic Church in his name.