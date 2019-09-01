|
|
Salvador "Chito" Sanchez
El Paso - Salvador "Chito" Sanchez: passed away August 30th, 2019. Born August 14, 1943, the 4th of 7 children to mother Luz & father Patricio. Chito graduated high school in 1962 and joined the Army at 18 years old. He served for 20 years and was stationed in Germany and Korea. After his military service, Chito was hired as an Immigration Officer with the Department of Justice and transitioned into Customs and Border Protection when the Department of Homeland Security was established. He retired in 2007 after 22 years of service to the US Government.
Chito was a caring father and husband. Although his many years in the military and law enforcement gave him a grumpy demeanor every now and then, you could always feel the love and warmth that he radiated from within. Always with an open sense of humor, you could find him watching the corniest comedy movies and laughing until he cried. He provided for his loved ones and made sure that they always had what they needed. He was a central figure in the family and many people respected and looked up to him. He was an avid golfer, a tradition he kept up with since he was a child. He used to caddy with his brother Tikiro at the El Paso Country Club and his love of the sport was ignited and never extinguished. You could find him playing 3-4 times a week in his retirement with his childhood friends whom he loved and cared for very much.
Chito is survived by his wife, Grace; his son Manuel & daughter-in-law Petra; his son Derek & daughter-in-law Nicole; his daughter, Melissa; his granddaughter, Alina; his siblings Nana, Ramon, Gloria, & Freddy; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 4th at 12:00 PM and burial at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 2:00 PM.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 1, 2019