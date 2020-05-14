|
Sam Guido III
It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Sam Guido III. Sam passed away May 7, 2020 in the early morning hours in the warm embrace of his family.
Sam was born in El Paso Texas July 14, 1938 to Sam Guido Jr and Raquel Guido. He attended New Mexico Military Institute , graduated from Austin High School and attended the University of Texas at Austin.
Throughout his life, Sam had many careers most predominately building custom homes. In his younger years, he worked at Peyton Packing Plant. He also successfully ran several businesses including International Bonded Warehouse, Deming Packing Plant, Dave Hill Truck and Auto Parts and Industrial Staple Company. He never lost his love for the building industry and built several custom homes for his family, an apartment complex and finished his career as a construction building inspector for several local banks. Throughout his life and work, Sam made many lifelong friends and enjoyed reconnecting with them.
He was past president of the El Paso Sheriff's posse and treasured the many friendships he developed over many years. In the early 1980s Sam was appointed to the Greater El Paso Civic Convention Tourist Center Board.
Sam loved to read, travel, smoke a fine cigar, enjoy a bottle of fine wine and often said that life was too short to drink bad champagne or cheap whiskey. What he loved most of all was his family.
Sam is survived by his loving wife Jackie. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary this past February. He is also survived by his children Sam IV (Karen) Seth (Roberta), Sara Salazar (Danny), Gina and Zachary. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. We will all miss his leadership, counsel, support and the infamous "Guido Humor" which will soon be introduced in Heaven and will be carried forward by his children
There will be no public services at this time. A true Celebration of Sam's life will be held at a later date.
Care entrusted to San Jose Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times from May 14 to May 17, 2020