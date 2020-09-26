Sam Kobren
El Paso, Texas - Sam Kobren was the only child of Etta and Jake Kobren, born January 24, 1929…………………. He is survived by his wife Lenore, sons Scott (Lynn) and Barry (Robin) and Grandsons, Jason (Lauryn), Aaron and Andrew and a Great Grandchild, Spencer Jordan, whose picture he said "hello" to every morning.
He was a native El Pasoan, was graduate from College of Mines/Texas Western in 1951. Afterwards, he joined the US Air Force and achieved the rank of first Lieutenant. Upon returning to El Paso, he continued his career in the Media by accepting a position at Mott, Reid, and Mc Fall. He began as a teenager when he was a copy boy for the El Paso Herald Post.
He then started a Printing company with Ira Batt known as Batko Printing, and in 1962, he began his 25 years at KDBC-TV, eventually becoming the General Manager. He was considered by the National Sales Reps to be the best CBS Affiliate manager in the Network. The television station achieved great success under his leadership.
Later in life, he was known in the city as the author of the weekly column in El Paso Inc, called "All Things Being Equal", a "tongue in cheek" investment column. This while serving the B'nai Zion Synagogue as its Executive Director for 15 years……. where his sons and grandsons had become Bar Mitzvahed and Confirmed. It became a labor of love for him.
Sam retired, but never retired and continued managing radio stations for Dunn Broadcasting. He was best known for his uncanny quick wit, unparalleled by anyone else on the planet. Some called him a Pollyanna because he never saw unpleasantness……the glass was always half full.
His personal life was dedicated in no small measure to his love of Tennis. It began at Austin High and continued to Texas Western and he was able to be on the court in his late 80's. He passed on his passion for the game to his sons and grandsons, and with his wife, Lenore, attended all of the Grand Slam Tournaments many times.
His last years were difficult, but he tackled them with the same "Can Do" spirit, strong will, grim determination, and patience of Job, that followed him through his long life.
We will miss you, Sam R. Kobren, but we know you are dancing the Polka again with Rose Ann. Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 11:00AM at B'nai Zion Cemetery, 3915 Gateway West, with Rabbi Scott Rosenberg officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Congregation B'nai Zion or your favorite charity
. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West.