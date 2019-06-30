|
|
Sami Edward Esper
El Paso - Sami E. Esper departed this life to be with his creator where he is now in peace after suffering from a long illness, on 6/ 26/ 2019. Born on 5/ 3/ 1967 in Michigan, at the tender age of 1 he moved to live in Lebanon where his father was transferred to conduct sales engineering work in the Middle East. Sami moved to live in Syria with his parents when the Lebanese Civil War broke in 1975 where he attended secondary school. In 1979 he returned to El Paso, Texas where he graduated from El Paso High School, class of 1987. He accrued fluency in Arabic, English and Spanish and worked alongside his family in their business of real estate business.
He married Zena Esper in 1993 in Syria, and they moved to El Paso to raise their two daughters Ronda and Christina. Sami was an avid reader of history, had a quiet demeanor, and a kind spirit. He was additionally survived by his parents Ward and Nancy and many relatives in the Esper, Salloum, Farah and McCord Families.
Services are held on Monday 7/1/2019. Visitation, 9am at Martin Funeral 128 N. Resler, service 10 am at St. George Orthodox Church, burial at Evergreen East 12400 Montana. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. George Church or to the Jawikhat, Syria's surviving and needy women of the Syrian Civil War.
Pallbearers: Eduardo "Lalo" Esper, Christopher Esper, Edmund Esper, Michael Esper, Mark Salloum, George K. Farah, Eddie Farah, Salah Al Hannah, Marcell Farah and Michael Dayoub.
Honorary Palbearers: Joseph Faisal, Ramsey and Sami Esper, Marty and Charles McCord, Nick Binyon, Jacob Cintron, Bryan Haddad, Ali Salami, George Azar Hanna, George Al-Hanna, Tony Dayoub, Ibrahim, Habib, Ghassan, and Dr. Hassan Salloum and Nahed Khoury.
Published in El Paso Times on June 30, 2019