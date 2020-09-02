Sammy Nicklis Abdou III
El Paso - Sammy Nicklis Abdou III, 73, of El Paso, TX passed away on August 28th after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson disease.
Sammy was born on May 11th, 1947 to Sam and Rose Abdou. After graduating from El Paso High School in 1965, he went to Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX where he received a business degree. He was self-employed for his entire working career and spent the rest of his life in his native hometown of El Paso.
Sammy adored his family. He took great pleasure in spending time with his nieces and nephews sharing his favorite music while showing them fancy dance moves. They are forever grateful for all the life lessons that Uncle Sambo shared with them. "Never sign your name with red ink, be professional on the phone so they know you mean business and don't ever forget your Spanish" are just a few. Sammy enjoyed conversing with others and would often take notes on the discussion using his ever present yellow legal sheet and pocket pen. He had a gift of listening to others. Another favorite past time was watching classic movies and he especially looked forward to the Plaza Film Festival every year.
He is survived by his sister Patsy Sanders and husband Bill, sister Sandra Abdou, brother Eddie Abdou and wife Karen, brother Robert Abdou and wife Molly. Sammy has five nephews Brent Sanders (wife Susanne), Weston Sanders, Amen Abdou, Phillip Abdou and Nick Abdou and three nieces Sabrina Crowley (husband Sean), Kate McNeely (husband Ryan) and Ashley Graves (husband Scott).
We love you and you will be missed Sambo!
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the El Paso Community Foundation to support the Plaza Classic Film Festival. epcf.org