Samuel Adams Moore was born October 26, 1963 in El Paso, Texas and died February 3, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents Greta and J. Sam Moore, and is survived by his beloved daughter Mia Moore of Bozeman, Montana, ex-wife Elsie Moore of El Paso, Texas, loyal companion Sugar, and countless friends. Sam's unexpected death at age 55 came at a time when his house was in order and his life was filled with purpose and sobriety thanks in part to his dedication to, and friends at, Alcoholics Anonymous.
Sam was a graduate of El Paso High School and Austin College in Sherman, Texas. He spent over 25 years in sales and sales management at companies including Leslie's Pools, The Hoover Company, and Lonza in Scottsdale, Arizona, Boise, Idaho, and El Paso, Texas.
Sam was an avid and skilled fly fisherman. He cherished time spent with family and friends -- especially at Fish Creek near Wilson, Wyoming. He will be remembered for his extraordinary ability to blend the mundane with the sublime. He was wise, but judicious in sharing his wisdom. Like a good fisherman, he never forced things.
One of his favorite quotes reveals much about the man he was: "We realize we know only a little. God will constantly disclose more to you and to us. Ask Him in your morning meditation what you can do each day for the man who is still sick. The answers will come, if your own house is in order."
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 17, 2019