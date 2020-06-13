Samuel CarmonaEl Paso - On June 9, 2020 Samuel "Sam" Carmona, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew and son passed away at the age of 64.Sam was born on April 24, 1956 in Fabens, Texas to Carolina and Jose "Chepo" Carmona. Sam's parents taught him the values of faith, family, kindness and generosity. He lived these values throughout his life, which was evident in his interactions with others and in the decisions he made. He was committed to teaching these same values to his children and grandchildren.He was a life-long Socorro resident and had great pride for his community as well as his beloved alma mater, Socorro High School. He enlisted in the US Army shortly after high school, serving in Germany and attaining the rank of Private First Class and earning recognition for his marksmanship.His greatest joy came from his role as father, and later grandfather. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law: Ignacio Samuel & Corina, Benjamin & Vanessa Vasquez, and Enrique & Lori Carmona, and his grandchildren: Xochitl Illianna, Itzel Araceli, Santiago Ignacio, Isaiah Enrique, and Ian Daniel Carmona. He loved to support his children, grandchildren and relatives by attending athletic games, award ceremonies, and family celebrations. Sam took great pride in his family's many athletic and academic achievements and never failed to attend his sons' football games.In 2005, Sam suffered a devastating workplace accident that threatened his life and would confine him to a motorized wheelchair for the next 15 years. Throughout his initial hospitalization, his beloved mother, Carolina, would make fresh tortillas and burritos for his breakfast each day. With the support of his immediate and extended family, he was able to continue to lead a full and active life. Though his champion bowling years were over, he continued to host family poker games, large-scale Super Bowl parties and family celebrations. Sam's home became a favorite gathering place for the Carmona family.Sports played a large role in Sam's life. He cherished his time as a baseball player for Socorro High School and continued to support the team even after his accident. He was proud to have traveled to watch the Bulldogs win at both their regional championship and state championship games. In 2008, he was recognized as the #1 Socorro Bulldogs Baseball Fan by the team, which was a great honor. He was also a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan who delighted in leading the family (from his wheelchair) for celebratory victory laps down the street following Cowboys wins.Sam had both a sharp mind and a quick wit. He would spend countless hours solving challenging logic puzzles. He was also famous for his mischievous sense of humor, which would entertain both his family and his nursing staff. The family is grateful for the care that Sam received at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Albuquerque Spinal Cord Injury Hospital, Craig Hospital in Inglewood, Colorado and for his dedicated caretakers: Elizabeth Joyner, Concepcion Anaya, Jazmin Alvarado, and Vanessa Vargas.Sam's positivity throughout difficult times will continue to serve as an inspiration to those of us who were fortunate to know and love him. His sister, Susana, saw Sam as a personal hero due to his strength and resilience.Sam is also survived by his Aunts Mary Paz, Librada "Lee" Dominguez, Chavela Solis, Beatrice Solis, Eva Solis, Delia Solis, and Uncle Joe Dominguez, his devoted siblings: Manuel & Alicia Carmona, Ricardo & Lourdes Carmona, Lydia & Patrick Sokoh, Susanna Carmona, Rogelio & Rebecca Carmona, Belen Carmona, Patricia Enriquez, and Eloy Carmona. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.Services for Samuel Carmona will be as follows:•Thursday, June 18: Viewing will begin at 4:00 P.M. at 640 Mike CarbajalRosary will begin at 6:30 P.M.; Prayer Service and Memorial will begin at 7:00•Friday, June 19: 9:00 A.M. Brief prayer service and final viewing11:00 A.M. internment at Ft. Bliss Cemetery*Due to limited parking in this residential area, the family would like to encourage mourners to carpool to the rosary and viewings.Pallbearers: Ignacio Samuel Carmona, Benjamin Carmona, Enrique Carmona, Abel Carmona, Lorenzo Carmona, Marcos Carmona, Abraham Ochoa, and Juan EnriquezHonorary Pallbearers: Manuel, Ricardo, Rogelio, and Eloy Carmona