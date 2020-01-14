|
|
Samuel Hernandez
El Paso - On Friday, January 10, 2020, Samuel "Sammy" Hernandez, loving husband and father to three children passed peacefully at the age of 55. He was born on September 30, 1964 in El Paso, TX. He worked for the US Border Patrol for 19 years. On December 28, 1985 he married the love of his life Rosalva Hernandez. Together they raised two sons and a daughter, Samuel Jr., Cynthia, and Christopher.
Sammy was the heart of his family- he loved deeply, had a compassionate spirit, brought his family together, was a giver, and could fix almost anything. He loved music, played the bass and had the most beautiful voice that could tune to almost any melody. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and for winning all of his arguments. Most importantly, he loved his family and loved God with his last breath.
Sammy is survived by his wife Rosalva, his three children, Sam Jr, Cynthia, and Christopher, his 4 grandchildren, 3 brothers and 2 sisters, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Prayer Service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home located at 1755 N. Zaragoza at 7:00 PM and Funeral Service on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM - Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery East.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020