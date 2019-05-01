|
Samuel Leroy Jenkins
El Paso - Samuel L. (Sam) Jenkins was born in Louisville, KY on June 14, 1924. He moved to El Paso, TX in 1927 with his parents, Albert P. and Ella Magruder Jenkins. He attended Houston Elementary, Austin High School, UTEP, and Texas A&M University, graduating from A&M in 1949.
He was a veteran of World War II, serving with the 99th Infantry Division at Lanzerath, Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge in December of 1944. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star with Valor.
In 1947, he married the love of his life, Nancy Duncan of Ysleta, Texas. They raised their three children in the Rosedale neighborhood of El Paso's lower valley.
Sam worked in the insurance claims business for 45 years, was a volunteer with the Sun Bowl Association from 1971 through 2002. He served as President of the Association in 1985 and was Executive Director from 1986 through 1989. He was elected to the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame in 1985.
He was a longtime member of the Vista Ysleta United Methodist Church and served in various capacities through the years.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Nancy Duncan Jenkins of El Paso, TX; children, Jane Anne Sellars and her husband, John, of Frisco, TX; Nancy Leigh Jenkins of Silver City, NM; Jeffrey Samuel Jenkins and his wife, Tonya, of Centennial, CO; grandchildren, Paul Truitt, Rebecca Truitt, Erin Sellars, Evelyn Jenkins and Jacob Jenkins.
The funeral is 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Funeraria del Angel, Restlawn (formerly Kaster-Maxon & Futrell Funeral Home), 8817 Dyer St., El Paso, TX 79904. Reception and luncheon will follow. Burial with military honors is 2:30 p.m.at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, May 2, 5 to 7:00 p.m., at Funeraria del Angel, Restlawn (see address above).
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vista Ysleta United Methodist Church, 11860 Rojas Dr., El Paso, TX 79936, or to The Lettermen's Association, Texas A&M University, P. O. Box 5346, College Station, TX 77844.
Published in El Paso Times on May 1, 2019