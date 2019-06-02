|
|
Samuel Trejo
El Paso - On May 21, 2019, our beloved Samuel Trejo of El Paso, TX took a journey to Heaven on angel wings. He is survived by his wife, Josie Trejo of 48 years of marriage, his daughter Jenell Trejo Mendoza (Sergio Mendoza) and grandchildren: Danielle, Gabrielle, Sergio, and Adrian of El Paso, TX. His son Justin Anthony Trejo (Anissa Trejo) and grandson Graeson of Austin, TX. His siblings: Carmen Herman, Yolanda Trejo, Carlos Trejo and Eddie Trejo as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Carlos C. and Socorro Miranda Trejo, his daughter Danielle Trejo and his brother Manuel. His mastiff Goliath is now walking at his side.
Sam enjoyed spending time cooking, being outdoors in the sun and working on his many projects. His favorite past time was riding ATV's at Red Sands with his family and friends.
"Don't weep at my grave, For I am not there, I've a date with a Butterfly to Dance in the air. I'll be singing in the sunshine, Wild and free, playing tag with the Wind while I am waiting for thee."
Published in El Paso Times on June 2, 2019