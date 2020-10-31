1/1
Sandra A. Avila
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra A. Avila

El Paso - Your life was a Blessing. Your memory a Treasure. Forever in Our Hearts.

Sandra Angelica Avila, 60, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Sandra was a courageous, beautiful, compassionate, one of a kind soul. She was a dedicated wife, magnificent mom, superb grandmother, loyal sister, great friend, and a moral compass for all. Her beauty outside was paired on the inside. She will be remembered for her kind heart, gorgeous smile, and her generous hospitality to anyone that visited her home. Sandra was a light in so many lives with her positive and happy demeanor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She leaves a legacy of love that will forever remain in our hearts.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Josefina Apodaca. Left to cherish her memory is the love of her life and husband of 40 years, Francisco Javier Avila; her children, Francisco Xavier Avila (Kristen), Mario Alberto Avila (Elizabeth), Andres Felipe Avila (Gabriela); and grandchildren Mia, Fatima, and Ava. She will also be greatly missed by brothers, Carlos Apodaca (Laura), Arturo Apodaca (Norma), Fernando Apodaca (Susana); sister, Sonia Carter (Roberto); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Visitation: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm with Rosary at 3:00 pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragoza Rd. Catholic Funeral Service: Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 9:30 am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved