Sandra A. AvilaEl Paso - Your life was a Blessing. Your memory a Treasure. Forever in Our Hearts.Sandra Angelica Avila, 60, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Sandra was a courageous, beautiful, compassionate, one of a kind soul. She was a dedicated wife, magnificent mom, superb grandmother, loyal sister, great friend, and a moral compass for all. Her beauty outside was paired on the inside. She will be remembered for her kind heart, gorgeous smile, and her generous hospitality to anyone that visited her home. Sandra was a light in so many lives with her positive and happy demeanor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She leaves a legacy of love that will forever remain in our hearts.She is preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Josefina Apodaca. Left to cherish her memory is the love of her life and husband of 40 years, Francisco Javier Avila; her children, Francisco Xavier Avila (Kristen), Mario Alberto Avila (Elizabeth), Andres Felipe Avila (Gabriela); and grandchildren Mia, Fatima, and Ava. She will also be greatly missed by brothers, Carlos Apodaca (Laura), Arturo Apodaca (Norma), Fernando Apodaca (Susana); sister, Sonia Carter (Roberto); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces.Visitation: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm with Rosary at 3:00 pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragoza Rd. Catholic Funeral Service: Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 9:30 am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.