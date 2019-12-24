|
|
Sandra Elizabeth Macias
El Paso - Our beloved Sandra Elizabeth Macias, 51, was called to her heavenly home on December 13, 2019.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jaime Macias; parents, Felipe and Rosario Mendoza; siblings, Felipe Jr., Adrian, and Omar Mendoza; sister, Guadalupe Ramos; children, Vanessa and Daniel Sanchez, Valerie Gray, Jonathan, Michael, Omar, Noel, and Bobby Macias; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Memorial service will take place Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 11:00am to 3:00pm with Funeral Service at 1:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragosa.
Family has asked that in lieu of flowers, a charitable donation be made to Centro Cristiano Fuente de Vida, (915) 539-9718, in Sandra's name.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019