Sandra Jean Stroud



El Paso - Sandra Jean Stroud passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the age of 71. She was a loving Mom and Sister and will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother, Edward and Jean Sipe. She is survived by her two sons, Curtis Bryan Stroud of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Russell Edward Stroud and his wife Susan Stroud of El Paso, Texas. She has four sisters, Janet Welch, Barbara Hollis, Pamela Hall and Edith Zalace. Sandy retired from teaching at Ft. Bliss Elementary after 34 years. She loved teaching and incorporated teaching into all aspects of her life. She loved animals and had many pets. A Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 24, 2019at St. Paul Methodist Church; located at 7000 Edgemere. A Graveside service will be at 12:30 PM , Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Evergreen East Cemetery; located at 12400 Montana Ave. Donations in the name of Sandy Stroud can be made to The El Paso Humane Society or St. Paul Methodist Church. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Northeast Published in El Paso Times on July 23, 2019