Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 587-0202
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
5890 Via Cuesta Dr
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Eckland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lee (Scog) Eckland


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Lee (Scog) Eckland Obituary
Sandra Lee (Scog) Eckland

El Paso - Sandra Lee (Scog) Eckland, born on January 17, 1937 in Bellefonte Pennsylvania, to the late Robert and Larue Broadbeck Scog passed away at age 82 on July 9, 2019. She graduated from Bellefonte Area High School in 1955 and then in 1961 graduated from Clearfield Hospital School of Nursing. Where she received her R.N. license. She worked at many hospitals in El Paso area, but retired from Thomason Hospital now known as University Medical Center as a Case Manager in 2003. Sandra is survived by her daughters, ToniSue Duckett from El Paso, and Linda Lee Mitchell from Decatur, PA; and grandchildren Larue Elizabeth Duckett, Timothy Mitchell, Drew Mitchell, and Krystle Mitchell. The family invites donations in Sandra's name to Animal Rescue League of El Paso. Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service, officiated by Pastor Diana Linden-Johnson, on Sunday, August 4 at 3:00 p.m. The service will be Peace Lutheran Church, 5890 Via Cuesta Dr, El Paso.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now