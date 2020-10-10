Sandra Peck

Sandra PeckEl Paso - Sandra Lee Basom Peck passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 suddenly. She was a devoted wife and mother and a life-long educator. Sandy taught in the public-school system for ten years before becoming a Reading Professor at El Paso Community College where she taught for 33 years. She was a beautiful soul who inspired all who met her. She never hesitated to help those in need or to share kind words with her family, friends, and students. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gert K. Peck, her four children, Christine Gleason, Michelle Corral, Erick Peck, and Gert C. Peck, her two brothers William Basom and Robert Basom, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She leaves a lifetime of beautiful memories for those closest to her and an overflowing amount of love for her eight beautiful grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.