Sandra R. Heredia
1946 - 2020
Sandra R. Heredia

El Paso - Sandra R. Heredia "Nan" to all those who knew her and dearly loved her, received her lifelong promise to be reunited with her beloved husband Ray "Grumpy" and our Heavenly Father on the morning of November 8, 2020. Sandra was born September 4, 1946 in El Paso, Texas. The matriarch of our family; she was full of joy, laughter, strength, wittiness, spunk and love. Her grandchildren were her life. She was always there for any accomplishment they had and was their number one fan. She was always ready to have a good time with family and friends. She worked for the El Paso Independent School District for 39 years where she made lifelong friendships. For 74 years, the world was a better place with her presence and unmatched ability to truly touch lives. Each of her steps were guided by the Holy Spirit. Today we move on beyond the mourning of her physical death and rejoice in the new era of her eternal spiritual glory. All the people that she encountered were touched by her. She is survived by her daughters: Lisa Garcia (John Garcia) and Kristin Parsley (Paul Parsley) and grandchildren Lauren Rae and Dylan Ray. A Memorial Service will be held next year to celebrate her life.






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
